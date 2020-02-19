Pakistan successfully tests air launched cruise missile Ra’ad-II

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has tested a Ra’ad II cruise missile, with a range of 600km (373 miles), on Tuesday with the projectile having successfully engaged the target with high precision. The airforce released the video which was captured through the journey of the missile.

Lt. Gen. Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division called the successful tests “a major step towards complementing Pakistan’s deterrence capability”.

The test was conducted on the backdrop of a series of missile tests including intermediate-range nuclear-capable K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missiles which have been tested by Indian defence scientists since November 2019.