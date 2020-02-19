SpiceJet to launch 20 new flights: Know the routes, details

India’s leading private airline company SpiceJet has announced that from next month the airline will enhance its operations. The company on Wednesday informed that it will launch 20 new services from March 2020.

SpiceJet announced that the 20 new flights will be in the domestic routes. The routes also include some service under the government’s regional connectivity scheme, Udan.

The new services which starts from March 29 includes services to Banaras and Guwahati, Patna from Amritsar. It will also be soon launching flights on Bengaluru-Jabalpur, Hyderabad-Mangalore and Mumbai-Aurangabad routes under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

The new services will fly daily and will be operated by a mix of Boeing 737-800 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft, it stated.

With the new services become operational, the SpiceJet will have a total of 52 flights connecting 12 cities under the RCS scheme.