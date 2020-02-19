Timely action of Indian cab driver saves $25,000 of US lady

An Indian origin cab driver Raj Singh picked up a lady customer from Roseville Sun city. The moment she stepped into the cab Singh sensed something is not well with the lady. She kept on giving directions to drop her at the bank as she needs to collect money. The driver calmly asked why she is tensed to which she replied that she is pursued by Internal revenue Services(A US govt agency), and 25,000 USD has to be remitted for her clearance.

Getting more suspicious about the story Raj Singh asked if there is any bill, which the agency handed over as notice for payment. The woman said she had only received a phone call in which the caller had every detail of her bank account. Digging into the matter Raj asked for the phone number and gave a ring but the receiver declined to start the conversation. With this Raj drove the cab straight to the Police station and convinced the lady of forgery.

The cops traced the number and dialed to find the number was blocked. The Police confirmed it as a scam and appreciated the efforts of Raj Singh. Raj Singh is employed in Roseville cab services.