Vijay’s film producer sends intimation mail to ‘Parasite’ makers

Vijay’s film producer PL Thenappan has alleged that the plot of Parasite was stolen from his movie Minsara Kanna that was released in 1999.Producer PL Thenappan also warned of filing a case against the movie Parasite. Reacting to the news production company of Parasite movie, CJ Entertainment has issued a statement that the company has no information about this. As reported by Soompi, CJ Entertainment stated: “We have no knowledge about plagiarism claims from an Indian film. We have not received any information regarding this issue.”

Earlier, Thenappan had said that he had seen the South Korean movie Parasite and felt that they have stolen the crux of his film Minsara Kanna. He had also said that he was in talks with internationally famed lawyers and was thinking of filing a lawsuit against makes of Parasite.

However, so far Thenappan has not clarified about the exact part of the movie that is alleged to be plagiarized. Reacting to the same, director of Minsara Kanna, KS Ravikumar congratulated the Parasite team for winning the Oscar awards.