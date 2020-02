Anu Emmanuel is an actress who appears in South Indian films.She made her debut as a heroine in the 2016 Malayalam film Action Hero Biju.She made her Telugu debut with Majnu (2016), and went on to act in other Telugu films, like Kittu Unnadu Jagratha (2017), Oxygen, and Agnyaathavaasi (2018). Emmanuel has also worked in Tamil films, making her debut with the suspense thriller Thupparivaalan (2017).