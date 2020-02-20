Asian Wrestling Championships: India’s women wrestler Divya Kakran wins gold medal

In wrestling, Indian women wrestler Divya Kakran has won a gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi.

Divya Kakran defeated the junior world champion Naruha Matsuyuki. Divya won all the four bouts in five-wrestler 68 kilogram category. She is the second Indian women to win a gold medal in the Asian Wrestling Championships.

Navjot Kaur was the first Indian women wrestler to win a gold medal. Kaur won a gold medal in the Asian Wrestling Championship in 2018 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan in 65 kilogram.

India’s Sarita Mor in 59 kg, Pinki in 55 kg and Nirmala Devi in 50 kg has entered the finals. Sarita will face Mongolia’s Battseteg Atlantsetseg. Nirmala Devi will clash with Miho Igarashi of Japan.Pinki will face Mongolia’s Dulguun Bolormaa.