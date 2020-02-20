Muslim women activist files complaint against Jamia students

Renowned Muslim activist Seema Aiman Rizvi, has filed a complaint against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University in Delhi. This was reported by Swarajya quoting the FIR registered by police and the complaint of Rizvi. Seema Aiman Rizvi accused that the protesting students of Jamia assaulted and verbally abused her.

Seema Aiman Rizvi accused that she was harassed and heckled at the University by a group of protesters on February 4. She also accused that the students called her an ‘RSS agent’.

The Jamia Nagar police has registered a first information report (FIR) on February 11 after Rizvi lodged a written complaint .