DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Muslim women activist files complaint against Jamia students

Feb 20, 2020, 03:59 pm IST
Renowned Muslim activist Seema Aiman Rizvi, has filed a complaint against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University in Delhi. This was reported by Swarajya quoting the FIR  registered by police  and  the complaint of Rizvi. Seema Aiman Rizvi accused that the protesting students of Jamia assaulted and verbally abused  her.

Seema Aiman Rizvi accused that she was harassed and heckled  at the University by a group of protesters on February 4. She also accused that the students called her an  ‘RSS agent’.

The Jamia Nagar police has registered a first information report (FIR) on February 11 after Rizvi lodged a written complaint  .

