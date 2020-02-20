No deal is the big deal :Trump says ‘may be later’

Trump and first lady Melania heading to India on their first India tour after assuming office as US President, brushed-off possibilities of a trade deal on this visit. Trump and Melania will visit India on February 24 and they have great expectations of a warm welcome comparable to the Indian premier Modi’s Howdy Modi event in Houston.

Trump on Wednesday made it clear that the ‘big trade deal’ he is expecting to strike with India needs some time for assessment as he said that ‘no compromise will be made with national interests’ of the US. Trump had said a month earlier that his country was not treated well in Indian markets naming India a ‘Tariff King’.

However, MEA(Ministry of External Affairs) expects Trump’s visit as a brief and intense meet. Though trade deals are ruled-out on this visit, defense deals worth millions of dollars which India buys as high-tech Apache tank buster choppers and missile defense systems including the purchase of Naval helicopters will be signed, which essentially means the current visit would be a win-win for US delegation. MEA, after the US response, had folded its interests coined into the statement that ‘It doesn’t want to rush into a deal’.