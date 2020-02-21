Aadhaar card holders can now get an instant PAN card online : Here’s how

Anyone with an Aadhaar card to get an instant PAN card online and that too for free.

The instant e-PAN card application form needs you to input only your Aadhaar number after which an OTP is sent on your linked mobile phone number for completion of e-KYC process.

A Permanent Account Number (PAN) is issued instantly in just 10 minutes in PDF format to the applicant. Although the e-PAN card is as good as a physical copy, you can still get a laminated PAN card if you want by ordering a reprint for just ? 50.

How to apply for instant PAN card online:

1) Visit the income tax department’s e-filing portal and click on ” Instant PAN through Aadhaar ” section under “Quick Links” on the left side.

2) Click on “Get New PAN” on the new page.

3) Enter your Aadhaar number for allotment of new PAN card and the Captcha code to generate an OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile phone.

4) Validate OTP.

5) Validate Aadhaar details.

6) You will have an option to validate your email id as well for PAN card application.

7) The e-KYC data of that Aadhaar number is exchanged with the Unique Identification Authority of India(UIDAI) after which you will be allotted an instant e-PAN. The entire process is not supposed to take more than 10 minutes.

8) You can download your PAN in pdf format by submitting the Aadhaar number at “Check Status/ Download PAN”. You will also get the PAN in PDF format by your email, if your email-id is registered with Aadhaar database.

The entire process of getting a new PAN card has now been made free, easy and paperless. You are also not required to upload any documents on the portal.