Asian Wrestling Championship: Sakshi Malik enter finals

In wrestling, India’s women wrestler Sakshi Malik has entered the finals of 65 kilogram category of the Asian Wrestling Championship in New Delhi on Friday. The Rio Olympics bronze medalist Sakshi Malik has defeated Naomi Ruike of Japan,Ohyoung Ha of Korea and Nabira Esenbaeva of Uzbekistan to reach at finals.

But India’s Vinesh Phogat lost to Mayu Muakida of japan in the 53 kilogram category. Another Indian wrestler Sonam Malik will face Aisuluu Tynbekova for bronze medal in the 62 kilogram category. Anshu Malik will face Sevara Eshmuratova from Uzbekistan for her bronze medal in the 57 kilogram category. In the 72 kilogram category. Gursharanpreet Kaur will face Mongloia’s Tsevegmed Enkhbayar in the bronze medal contention.