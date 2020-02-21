Coronavirus : Death toll crosses 2,200 in China,over 75000 infected

Coronavirus death toll now swelled to 2,233 in China as Hubei province reported 115 more casualties on Friday.

The vast majority of the deaths were in the provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December, according to a daily update from the Hubei health commission. Around 75,000 people have been infected by the new coronavirus in China, and hundreds more in over 25 countries.

Meanwhile, four Americans who tested positive for the new virus that caused an outbreak China are being sent to a hospital in Spokane, Washington, for treatment, officials said Thursday.

The four were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship and were flown back to the U.S. over the weekend, according to a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services. They were being transferred from Travis Air Force Base in California, hospital officials said.