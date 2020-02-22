BJP MLA wins clean chit from UP police on rape case, Nephew arrested

A gang rape case against the sitting BJP MLA, his three sons, and two nephews was deemed false by the initial investigation report of UP police. The police however arrested another nephew from Bhadohi for the rape of a 40-year-old woman.

Sitting BJP MP from Bhadohi Ravindranath Tripathi, and his five family members were accused of gang-raping a woman after she refused to abort her two months pregnancy. Police said the victim hailing from Varanasi, told the police that the MLA’s nephew had established sexual relations with her in 2016 after promising to marry her. Future sexual contacts were of a blackmailing nature. She alleged that during 2017 UP polls she was made to put up in a hotel in Bhadohi where the lawmaker, his three sons, and two nephews sexually assaulted her.

A case was registered under section 376 D (gang rape), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC against MLA Tripathi, his three sons Nitesh, Prakash, Deepak and nephews Sandip Tripathi, Sachin Tripathi and Chandrabhushan Tripathi following the complaint by the woman. The newfound revelation will give a clean chit to MP and his sons, abating one nephew as the culprit

MP Ravindranath Tripathi maintained that the allegation is baseless and fabricated by sand mining mafia to defame him and family.