The state of Manipal is considering to legalize the cultivation of Cannabis(Ganjav) plants as an effort to raise the revenue of the state. Manipur CM, N Biren Singh revealed this when responding to a query raised by Congress MLA Khumukcham Joykishan during q-hour of the state assembly.

The main purpose of the legalization will be solely for medicinal and industrial purposes besides earning revenue even if it was implemented in the state, Singh said.

Manipur CM also said that a tougher stand will be adopted against the cultivation of poppy seeds used to make the potent pain killer Morphine. Biren Singh said that 1952 acres of illicit poppy cultivation in seven districts of the state were destroyed between September 2019 and February 16, 2020, jointly by the police and other agencies. Thirty-two cases have also been registered in this connection, he said.

CM said the implementation of giving permission to plant Ganjav plants will take time after weighing the merits and demerits of the system.It was through N Biren Singh, BJP gained the state of Manipur for the first time.