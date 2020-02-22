Coronavirus : Death toll crosses 2300 in China,over 76000 infected

Death toll due to the deadly Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in China increased to 2,345 while the confirmed cases of infection rose to 76,288, reports CNBC.

Chinese health authority Saturday said it received reports of 397 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 109 deaths on Friday (21 February) from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, Chinese state news agency Xinhua has reported.

Among the deaths, 106 were in Hubei Province and one in Hebei Province, Shanghai and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, respectively, according to the National Health Commission.

China also revised its figures for Wednesday and Thursday. For 19 February, it said the newly confirmed cases were revised up from 394 to 820.

As of 20 February, the National Health Commission said there were 75,891 cumulative confirmed cases, up from 75,465.Hubei Province, center of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported 366 new confirmed cases and 106 new deaths on Friday, the provincial health commission said Saturday.