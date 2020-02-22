Coronavirus : Tokyo 2020 Olympics postpones volunteer training

Tokyo 2020 Olympic organisers on Saturday postponed training for their army of volunteers due to the coronavirus outbreak but reiterated that there was “no consideration” of cancelling the Games.

In a press release published in the early hours of Saturday morning, Tokyo 2020 said: “As part of efforts to prevent the spread of infection of the novel coronavirus, we have decided to postpone training scheduled from tomorrow (February 22).”

They said volunteers would be informed individually of the rescheduled dates and insisted the postponement would have no impact on the preparations for the Games, due to start on July 24.

“We will evaluate the immediate need for each Games-related event on a case-by-case basis,” organisers said, adding that participants at Tokyo 2020 events would be asked to take preventative measures to stop the spread of the disease.

Organisers have been at pains to stress there is no question of cancelling or postponing Tokyo 2020 despite mounting fears over the potentially deadly virus spreading fast around the globe.

There are around 100 cases in Japan — with three deaths — and more than 600 positive cases found aboard a cruise ship moored in Yokohama near Tokyo.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike announced on Friday that she would postpone or cancel all indoor events or outdoor events involving food hosted by her organisation.