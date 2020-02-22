Men arrested with huge amount of narcotic drugs

Uttar Pradesh police has arrested three men with around 2.6 kg narcotic drugs. The drug peddlers were arrested from a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday.

2.148 kg of ganja and 450 grams of charas along with Rs 5,620 cash and two mobile phones were recovered from their possession. They were arrested during checking in Sisoli village under Bhora Kalan police station limits of the district.

The accused were identified as Naveen, Amit Kumar and Sanni. One accused identified as Ram Avtar is absconding

A case was registered and the three men were arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.