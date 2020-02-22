Two new Coronavirus cases confirmed in UAE

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said two new cases of the novel coronavirus had been detected. This brings the total to 11 confirmed cases in the UAE, the ministry said. Three of the patients have fully recovered.

The MoHAP on Friday said that the two new patients had come into close contact with Chinese citizens who had the virus.The MoHAP said that it is screening all persons who were in close contact with the confirmed cases, to prevent the spread of the disease and to ensure the safety of the community.

“The two new cases are that of a 34-year-old Filipino and a 39-year-old Bangladeshi. Their condition is stable,” the ministry said.

The ministry is coordinating with health and other concerned authorities in the country, and had been following a very effective epidemiological monitoring mechanism. All necessary precautions were taken, including check-ups and observation of people in contact with patients.