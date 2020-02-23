10 people killed and 30 others were trapped after marble quarry rockslide

At least 10 people were killed and 30 others were trapped after a rockslide hit a marble quarry. The incident took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon. Several workers were mining marble when a heavy rock tumbled down. many workers were trapped underneath the heavy rock. Dozens of vehicles including trucks, tractors and excavators were also destroyed.

Till now the rescue workers has retrieved 9 dead bodies and 5 injured. The doctors informed that out of five injured four are in critical condition.

The local administration has imposed an emergency in the mining area and the sites would remain closed until further orders.