Actress Disha Patani’s bodyguard pushes media photographer while taking pics,video goes viral : Watch Here

There is not one single day when I did not have problems and issues. This work is not easy and at times you have to take a tough stand and fight back when there is injustice. Today our Pap Kuttub had a war of words between #dishapatani body guard when he tried to request Disha for a picture as he had not got any frames but the bodyguard pushed him out with no reason. Later Disha's manager came and apologised for what happened. #viralbhayani @viralbhayani