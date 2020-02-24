Actress Disha Patani’s bodyguard pushes media photographer while taking pics,video goes viral : Watch Here

Disha Patani was recently spotted outside a theatre when her bodyguard tried to push one of the media photographers who tried to click Disha’s pictures but the actress didn’t bother to interfere, in fact, she went and sat in her car.
View this post on Instagram
There is not one single day when I did not have problems and issues. This work is not easy and at times you have to take a tough stand and fight back when there is injustice. Today our Pap Kuttub had a war of words between #dishapatani body guard when he tried to request Disha for a picture as he had not got any frames but the bodyguard pushed him out with no reason. Later Disha's manager came and apologised for what happened. #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
Post Your Comments