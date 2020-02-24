NEWS

Actress Disha Patani’s bodyguard pushes media photographer while taking pics,video goes viral : Watch Here

Feb 24, 2020, 12:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

Disha Patani was recently spotted outside a theatre when her bodyguard tried to push one of the media photographers who tried to click Disha’s pictures but the actress didn’t bother to interfere, in fact, she went and sat in her car.

 

