Actress Nandini Rai Photo Gallery : See Pics

Nandini Rai formerly known as Neelam Gouhrani, is a Tollywood film actress, model and the winner of the Miss Andhra Pradesh title of 2010.After modelling, she went to pursue a career in acting.Nandini hails from a Sindhi family. She completed her schooling from St. Albans High School, Hyderabad, graduating in 2005. She has completed her higher education in London. She has modeled for over 80 national and international brands.She holds an MBA Degree in finance from London. During her modelling stint, she has won several beauty contests, being named Miss Hyderabad 2008, Miss Andhra Pradesh 2010, Miss Pantaloons Fresh Face of AP 2009 and Miss Beautiful Eyes of AP 2010.

She has acted in the Hindi film Family Pack and the Telugu film Maaya. She has performed in another Telugu film Mosagallaku Mosagaadu. In 2012, she was seen in the Bollywood film Log In, too. She made her Malayalam film debut in A. Sajeed’s Goodbye December. In the “musical love story”, she portrays a young, naughty teacher. In 2014, she was signed for her first Kannada film Khushi Khushiyagi,in which she played a fashion designer.She has signed up her first Tamil film, a romantic thriller titled Grahanam. she has signed for a Telugu film Sudigaadu 2, in which she is playing a village belle. She was one of the contestants in reality show Bigg Boss telugu 2, hosted by Hero Nani. She was finally evicted from the show on Aug 5,2018.