Actress Vidya Balan shares monday motivation video on Instagram: Watch Here

Actress Vidya Balan took to Instagram to share a dance performance clip that has left many amazed. The video she shared shows four artistes, wearing body paint in the pattern of a tiger’s stripes, performing onstage.

In the comments section, many identified the dance form as Kerala’s traditional Pulikali – the dance of tigers. Believed to have been introduced by erstwhile ruler of Cochin Maharaja Rama Varma Sakthan Thampuran two centuries ago, Pulikali is a symbolic representation of bravery and wild spirit.

“Honour the #TIGER in you,” wrote Vidya Balan while sharing the video, which ends with the dancers arranging themselves into a complex position to form a tiger onstage. Ms Balan also praised the performers, writing: “A big shoutout to each of these 4 artists in the video.. Amazing.”