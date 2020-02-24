Latest NewsIndia

‘Namaste Trump’: Amul welcomes US President Donald Trump with a special doodle

Feb 24, 2020, 12:21 pm IST
Taking to the microblogging site, Amul shared a doodle of the company’s advertising mascot Amul girl dressed in a traditional attire along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is shown offering a buttered toast to US President Donald Trump with the background of Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hoarding says ‘Namaske, President Trump’, a clever wordplay.

Here is the post shared by Amul:

