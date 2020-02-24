Sridevi’s Death Anniversary : “Miss you everyday” ; Janhvi Kapoor shares heartfelt picture on Instagram

Actress Sridevi breathed her last in Dubai where she was attending a family wedding with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi while Janhvi Kapoor stayed back in Mumbai owing to work commitments.

The Mom actress died of accidental drowning. On Sridevi’s death anniversary, daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a priceless picture from her childhood days where a young Janhvi is cuddled up in her mother Sridevi’s arms.

The mother-daughter duo look content as the two of them hug each other while lying on the sofa. Janhvi seems to be quite emotional while sharing this post as she adds a rather heartfelt caption that reads, “Miss you every day.”