Bigg Boss Malayalam Season-2 : Actress Manju Pathrose predicts title winner of the show

Manju Pathrose, the evicted contestant of ‘Bigg Boss Malayalam Season-2’ has now predicted who will win the title this season. Manju predicted that Arya, Fukru, Rajith Kumar, Sujo and Shaji will reach the grand finale of Bigg Boss.

Manju Pathrose made these comments in an exclusive interview given to Asianet. During the talk, Manju revealed that Arya will be the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2. The actress added that she will be happy if Arya or Fukru wins this season. She also hinted that Sujo has also the possibility of winning the title this time.

“I believe Arya, Fukru, Sujo, Rajith and Shahi will reach the final five of this season. I believe Arya will win this season’s title. My personal wish is that either Arya or Fukru should win this season’s Bigg Boss Malayalam title. Even if Sujo wins the season, I will be glad,” said Manju.