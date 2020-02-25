Coronavirus : Death toll crosses 2,600 in China ; over 500 new cases

Total number of Coronavirus confirmed cases in mainland China rises to 77,658.The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 2,663 as of the end of Monday, up by 71 from the previous day.

The central province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 68 new deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan, 56 people died.

The number of coronavirus cases in Iran has increased to 64, with 12 fatalities, a health official announced, leading to a number of countries to close their borders with the Islamic Republic.

On Monday, Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said the infected people were from the cities of Qom, Arak, Rasht, Tonekabon and the capital Tehran, reports Xinhua news agency.