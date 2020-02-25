Coronavirus : Death toll rises to 2592 in China, over 77100 infected

Death toll due to coronavirus jumps to 2,592 in China, and a newly reported 409 cases of the virus brings the total number of those infected on the mainland to 77,150.

As new cases of coronavirus in China continues to be reported, the country reportedly announced Monday it would postpone political meetings.The vast number of cases globally are still centered in China, where the virus originated, but other countries have increasingly reported confirmed cases as well as deaths from the virus.

The number of cases in South Korea surged to 833 on Monday, up from 602 confirmed just one day before, according to AP.Italy reported five deaths and more than 200 cases of coronavirus on Monday, becoming the hardest-hit country in Europe.