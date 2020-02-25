Ministry of Education announces holiday for UAE schools

The Ministry of Education in UAE has announced the spring holidays for schools in the country.

The Ministry in a statement shared on Twitter, informed that the government and private schools that follow the Ministry’s curriculum will have the spring holiday starting from March 29. The schools will resume classes on April 12. The spring vacation for academic staff and administrative staff will begin on March 29 and will resume earlier on April 5.

This calendar is applicable for private and government schools that follow the curriculum of Ministry only.