Six Supreme Court Judges down with H1N1 virus

Six judges of the Supreme Court are currently down with the H1N1 virus – commonly known as swine flu – according to Justice DY Chandrachud of the apex court.

The judge informed his court that six judges were down with the flu, and that Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had called a meeting with the Supreme Court Bar Association to discuss preventive measures to stop the problem from spreading.

At a meeting between the CJI and other judges, Justice Chandrachud reportedly asked CJI Bobde to issue necessary directions to address the ‘emergency situation,’ and suggested inoculation of judges and court staff.