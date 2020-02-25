UAE airlines announces cancellation of flights

The major airlines in UAE has announced that flights to and from Bahrain has been cancelled . The decision came as the island nation has confirmed Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In a statement released on its website, Emirates Airlines has announced the flights to Bahrain are cancelled. These services will be cancelled on 25 and 26 of February.

EK837/838: Dubai – Bahrain – Dubai

EK839/840: Dubai – Bahrain – Dubai

EK833/834: Dubai – Bahrain – Dubai

EK835/836: Dubai – Bahrain – Dubai

Air Arabia and Flydubai has also announced that some of tis flights to and from Bahrain are cancelled. Details of the cancellation are published in the websites of the airlines.

The airline companies urged all passengers to check their flight status before they go to the airport. The Dubai Airport also informed that some other flights to Bahrain are affected due to the suspension flights.