Delhi Violence : I&B Ministry issues advisory to private TV channels

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting asked all private satellite TV channels to be cautious about content that may instigate violence or promote “anti-national” attitudes. The advisory came after 13 people were killed in the violence in North East Delhi over the last three days.

“It is hereby reiterated that all TV channels are advised to be particularly cautious with regard to any content which is likely to encourage or incite violence, or contains anything against the maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national attitudes,” the advisory read.