Delhi Violence : Protestors block Kerala journalist , allowed him to go after he proves he is ‘Muslim’ ; video goes viral

In a shocking video shared on Twitter , a MediaOne TV reporter is seen surrounded by Muslim protestors. Though it’s not clear where the video is from, a group of Muslim ‘protestors’ can be clearly seen blocking the journalist from covering the protest.
Seconds later, the journalist is seen trying to escape from there on a bike and while doing so he is heard shouting that he too is a Muslim. He asks the rioters to check his identity card for proof. After he shouts out his identity a couple of times the protestors allow him to go from the place.
“Mera ID dekhlo pehle, main Muslim hoon, hum Kerala media hain”, (check my ID first, I’m a Muslim, we are Kerala media) shouts the journalist. One person from the crowd is then heard asking to let him go. “Jaane do”, said the person from the crowd.
???????? ????????????? ????? ????????????? ????????? ???????????????? ?????? ????? ????????? ?????????????? .. ????? ??????????? ????????? ????????? ????????????? ???????? ???????? ????? ?? ???? ??????? ??????… pic.twitter.com/UKEbKo4gqO
