Delhi Violence : Protestors block Kerala journalist , allowed him to go after he proves he is ‘Muslim’ ; video goes viral

In a shocking video shared on Twitter , a MediaOne TV reporter is seen surrounded by Muslim protestors. Though it’s not clear where the video is from, a group of Muslim ‘protestors’ can be clearly seen blocking the journalist from covering the protest.

Seconds later, the journalist is seen trying to escape from there on a bike and while doing so he is heard shouting that he too is a Muslim. He asks the rioters to check his identity card for proof. After he shouts out his identity a couple of times the protestors allow him to go from the place.

“Mera ID dekhlo pehle, main Muslim hoon, hum Kerala media hain”, (check my ID first, I’m a Muslim, we are Kerala media) shouts the journalist. One person from the crowd is then heard asking to let him go. “Jaane do”, said the person from the crowd.