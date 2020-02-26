“No mosque vandalised in Delhi, viral video is fake”,says Police

Delhi Police on Tuesday dismissed reports that a mosque was vandalised in North West district’s Ashok Vihar area. A video was doing rounds with the claim that rioters vandalised a mosque in Ashok Vihar and climbed up to minaret and hoisted the saffron flag. However, Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police in North West district, has rejected these reports.

“Some false information/news item has been circulating regarding damage to a mosque in Ashok Vihar area. It is to clarify that no such incident has taken place in the area of Ashok Vihar. Please do not spread false information,” ANI quoted DCP Vijayanta Arya as saying. Violence continued on Tuesday in Delhi’s North-East district even as US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania were in the national capital.