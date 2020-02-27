Actress mobile number shared on adult WhatsApp group by pizza guy ; pics goes viral

Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Feb 27, 2020, 10:11 am IST
A few days back Maniratnam’s Anjali fame actress Gayathri Sai had ordered pizza from Domino’s and one Parameshwaran delivered the food to her. While getting to her house the man had made a few calls to get directions and was said to have been in an intoxicated state and misbehaved by the way he spoke. It was later found that he had shared her number to an adult obscene chat group terming her as an “Item”.

Gayathri Sai has lodged a complaint at the Teynampet police station in Chennai and based on the CCTV footage at the actress’s house Parameshwaran was traced and arrested. The pizza company has also reportedly terminated his services.

 

