Actress Sonia Mann was born on 10 September 1990 in Haldwani to Baldev Singh Mann and Paramjit Kaur. Her father was a left wing activist. He was killed by militants in Amritsar on 26 September 1990 when he was on his way to see his new-born daughter. She was brought up in Amritsar. She completed her school life from Holy Heart Presidency School. Then she completed her college life from BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar.