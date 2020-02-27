Delhi violence: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announces compensation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs.10 lakhs for the families of people who were killed in the recent violence that broke out in New Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader has announced a number of compensations schemes for those who affected in the violence. The Delhi CM made it clear that the state government will bear the treatment of those injured in the violence.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Any person who is found guilty should be given stringent punishment. If any Aam Aadmi Party person is found guilty then that person should be given double the punishment. There should be no politics on the issue of national security. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/ykrsL7sIA4 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2020

“Delhi government will give Rs. 10 lakh to families of those killed in violence, Rs. 5 lakh to those seriously injured”, said kejriwal in a press conference. He also informed that the Delhi government will set up special camps for people to get documents burnt during violence.

On Wednesday evening, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia also visited the most-affected northeast district.