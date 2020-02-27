DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Delhi violence: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announces compensation

Feb 27, 2020, 07:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs.10 lakhs for the families of people who were killed in the recent violence that broke out in New Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader has announced a number of compensations schemes for those who affected in the violence. The Delhi CM made it clear that the state government will bear the treatment of those injured in the violence.

“Delhi government will give Rs. 10 lakh to families of those killed in violence, Rs. 5 lakh to those seriously injured”, said kejriwal in a press conference. He also informed that the Delhi government will set up special camps for people to get documents burnt during violence.

On Wednesday evening, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia also visited the most-affected northeast district.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close