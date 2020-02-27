Delhi violence : Death toll rises to 27, over 200 injured ; 106 arrested by police

At least 27 people have lost their lives while over 200 people have been injured in the deadliest violence in the national capital in decades after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters turned violent in North-East Delhi since last Sunday, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, 25 people died during treatment at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Shahdara area while two others succumbed to their injuries at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital near Delhi Gate.

The reports of fresh fatalities came hours after National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia visited the violence-hit areas separately.

Home Minister Amit Shah, in the line of fire for failure to check the spiral, held multiple review meetings but avoided making a public appearance. The Delhi Police still had little to show by way of results: it had filed just 18 FIRs and arrested 106 people in connection with the violence, which they claim is under control.

A furious Delhi High Court urged the police to instead file FIRs against those making hateful and inflammatory speeches. The court’s observation came after speeches made by four BJP leaders, including Union Minister Anurag Thakur and local leader Kapil Mishra, were played in open court, prompting Justice S Muralidhar to assert “the court will not allow another 1984 scenario”.