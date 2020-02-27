Indian-origin women appointed as new Attorney General of UK

Suella Braverman, an Indian origin woman has been appointed as the new Attorney General of UK. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made this appointment.Boris Johnson announced this as part of his cabinet reshuffling.

Suella Braverman sworn in her office on February 24 at a ceremony at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

Suella Braverman is a graduate of law from the Queen’s College Cambridge University. She completed her masters in European and French Law at Pantheon-Sorbonne University.

Suella Braverman born as Suella Fernandez to parents from Kenya and Mauritius. She is first female Attorney General to be appointed by a government led by Conservative Party.