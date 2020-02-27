Lesbian teacher’s suspension revoked for a settlement of $100,000

A Texas court revoking the suspension of an elementary art teacher made her arrive at a settlement of $1000000 which will be used to provide mandatory training on LGBTQ issues to its educators and staffers, including human resources employees and counselors.

The sensational case happened at 2017, as the teacher Stacy Bailey, showed the photo of her future ‘wife’ to the students of her classroom as part of a ‘know your teacher’ program. A case was filed against her as a parent complained to the school board and the superintendent that Bailey was promoting a “homosexual agenda” in the classroom by showing students a picture of the woman who is now her wife. The District school administration then asked Bailey to enter on administrative leave in September 2017 and next month asked her resignation. Refusing to resign, Bailey sued the school administration which amicably solved the issue with a mutually agreed settlement.

The defendants-school district administration maintained that controversial subjects be taught in an impartial and objective manner. “Teachers shall not use the classroom to transmit personal beliefs regarding political or sectarian issues.” a spokesman for school administration said.

“The judge’s decision, in this case, sends a message to school districts all across this country: The Constitution protects gay teachers from discrimination,” said Jason Smith, the lawyer for Stacy Bailey. The judge observed that Bailey’s constitutional rights were clearly violated by the defendants. Bailey is transferred to a high school, from the elementary school she was teaching.