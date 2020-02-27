New law in Dubai announced by Sheikh Mohammed

A new law applicable in Dubai was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Sheikh Mohammed has announced Dubai’s Supreme Council of Energy as entirely responsible for implementing Federal Law No. 14 of 2017 on trading petroleum products in Dubai.

As per the decree No. (8) of 2020, Dubai’s Supreme Council of Energy will be responsible for issuing authorization for trading petroleum products in the emirates of Dubai. The Council can enter to agreements with public and private entities to carry out this responsibilities.

The Decree will be published in Official Gazette and is valid form the date of issuance.