Storytelling to be a part in Kerala tourism now

Very soon , the tourists in Kerala will have a different experience in Kerala in their travel. With unwritten historical tales and lores behind the popular tourist destinations of Kerala, the tourist will have know deeper about the places they visit. All thanks to this innovative idea by the Tourism Department.

The state-owned Bekal Resorts Development Corporation (BRDC) is getting ready to implement the ‘storytelling’ initiative with an aim to make destinations and travel more attractive to tourists. Under this, the unwritten historical and cultural stories associated with places will be documented, collected and retold, said a statement from the officials.

The project is envisaged to attract new-age foreign tourists who prefer to know and experience the history and culture of the land over going on a sightseeing tour.

The storytelling project will be launched in Bekal in northern Kasaragod district by BRDC and is expected to get going in March, according to the release.

The project was approved at a recent meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Tom Jose, said BRDC Managing Director T K Manzoor.

Kerala Tourism Secretary Rani George and Kerala Tourism Director P Bala Kiran also attended the meet, he added.

The project would provide foreign tourists a phenomenal travel experience by compiling and preserving uncharted and unrecorded historical tales about places including ancient history, folklore and geographical elements.

Workshops, seminars and community meets- nattukoottams- will be held along with special training for storytelling entrepreneurs, the release said.

The content will include the real history of a particular tourist place along with pictures.

The anecdotes will be introduced to both foreign and domestic tourists via modern technologies.

Tourists can then embark on the storytelling journeys which will be made memorable with historical, little-known nuggets of information.

Historical records and other remnants like Muniyaras, Kudakkallu, Thoppikkallu, Surangas, Mukkuthi wells, ancient weapons, coins and so on, all of which are fading into oblivion, will also be recorded as part of the initiative, the release added.