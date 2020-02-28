Actress Sana Khan breaks down during the trailer launch of upcoming web series : Watch Video

Actress Sana Khan was not able to hold back her tears at the trailer launch of web series Special Ops helmed by Neeraj Pandey. The trailer of Special Ops was released on Wednesday, February 26.

In a video shared on social media, Sana is seen crying as she thanked the director for the opportunity. Her co-star Gautami Kapoor is seen consoling her.

The video shows Sana in a maroon coloured dress, not being able to stop the tears rolling down her cheeks. “Thank you Neeraj sir to see myself in this poster,” she said.

Those gathered around applauds Sana and the host at the event is heard saying, “Indeed an emotional moment and why not? Because it is a biggie and all the best to you Sana. Happens, we all are humans, it absolutely happens.”