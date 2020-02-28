Delhi Violence: New police chief takes position amid criticism

Amid the criticisms of Delhi Police for being inactive during the Delhi riots, IPS officer SN Shirvastava has been given the additional charges as the chief of Delhi Police from March 1 until further orders. Former chief Amulya Patnaik has been replaced who is going to retire tomorrow.

“People did not believe intentions of Delhi Police during the violence. Even the image of Commissioner of Delhi Police was not very good for whatever reasons. But soon Delhi will have a new Police Commissioner,” National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had told a channel yesterday.

Mr Shrivastava is a 1985-batch officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory or AGMUT cadre. Mr Patnaik’s tenure, which was extended for a month, ends tomorrow, as the centre works to restore peace in areas hit by violence in northeast Delhi that killed 39 and left hundreds injured.

Mr Amulya Patnaik came under fire from residents and political leaders after the force under him was seen as ineffective in ending the violence on Sunday last, when it broke out, and in the following days.