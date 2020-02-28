Saudi Arabia clarifies entry of work visa holder to country

The Saudi Arabian government has made its stand clear on the entry of work visa holders to the country. The Saudi government made this clarification as earlier the government has imposed restriction to certain visa holders.

Directorate General of Passports (Jawazat) has made it clear that multiple re-entry visit visa holders can re-enter the country if they have not travelled to coronavirus affected countries in the past two weeks.

The Saudi government has made it clear that work visa holders will not be affected by the travel ban imposed. As per Saudi Gazette, travellers having employment visa, work visit visa, business visit visa and family visa are exempted from the travel restrictions.

Earlier on Thursday, the Saudi government has announced that travellers having Umrah pilgrimage visa and tourist visa from certain countries will not allowed to enter country. Saudi government announced this decision to combat Coronavirus.