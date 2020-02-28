Strange pictures of snow filled with blood spotted in Antarctica: Pics go viral

A Ukrainian scientist at a research station in Antarctica shared photos of red snow which looks strange. The photos have been uploaded on his Facebook post from where it went viral. The photographers show white snow with streaks of blood red.

According to the scientists, the red looking snow is the result of microscopic algae called Chlamydomonas nivalis.

Capable of surviving in extreme cold, this algae is found throughout the world in polar and mountainous regions. It is the carotenoids in the algae’s chloroplasts that give snow a red hue. Carotenoids are the same pigments that give pumpkins and carrots their colour.

