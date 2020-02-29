Coronavirus : Churches to remain closed from March 1 to 14

As per the guidelines passed by the Kuwait government and the Ministry of Health as precautionary measures as to avoid any public gatherings for the period of two weeks, starting from the 1st Mar to the 14th Mar 2020, in keeping with these directives, the Catholic church clergy and parish council members after an emergency meeting held on 28 Feb decided all Catholic churches will remain closed from 1st-14th March 2020.

There will be no Masses, Retreats, prayer meetings, seminars, Catechism classes or any other services for this period.

The sources stated that the Catholic church in its circular said that they will await for more guidelines and directives from the Kuwait Government and our Church authorities to communicate further information or action.