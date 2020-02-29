Coronavirus : Dubai’s KHDA issues advisory for all schools

Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), has asked all private schools in the emirate to cancel all internal and external trips and gatherings in a bid to control the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.KHDA issued a circular calling on schools, early learning centres and universities to cease such activities until further notice. KHDA’s decision comes a day after the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) requested schools to declare student’s and relatives travel history over the last 28 days.

According to the circular, issued on February 28, “All internal and external trips should be halted, any scheduled competitions, festivities and gatherings inside educational institutions, especially those that require student gatherings should be halted with immediate effect.”All teacher events will also be postponed. “With this communication, all pre-planned trips and related approvals issued by the KHDA became invalid”.

As per directives issued on Thursday, children or relatives who have travelled to China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Italy, and Japan have been requested to fill out the form and hand it over to the school administration.