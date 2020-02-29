Coronavirus: UAE government issues new instructions for students

As UAE has confirmed 21 cases of coronavirus infection in the country, the government has come with some important directives and instructions.

The Ministry of Education has announced to close all nurseries across the country from Sunday, March 1. Also the ministry suspended all students events and activities . All the students events and activities across the country and abroad will be suspended , said a circular issued by the ministry.