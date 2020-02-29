Earrings that fends off Eve-teasers developed by UP scientist

A UP scientist, Mukherji working as a chief researcher in Ashoka Institute, situated in Pahdiya Varanasi has developed unique earrings that can be used both as a fashion statement and a protective shield against eve-teasers and rogues targeting women. Traditional earrings are known as ‘Jhumka’ in Hindi.

The ornament is a beast within beauty, as its looks are impressive but on activating- fires bullets of concentrated Capsaicin, which will maim the assailants and buy time for the victim to clear the danger zone. The ornament will also send a distress signal to the nearby police station and a contact number of choice, fed on to the registry of the smart ornament.

Shyama Prasad Mukherji said he had the prototype developed in his mind, with the disturbing news of increased atrocities towards women for the past couple of years. The ornament, he said can be helpful for students and office holding women to ensure their security.