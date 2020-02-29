ICC Women’s T20 WC: India defeat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

India defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets to finish unbeaten in the Group A match.

India (116/3) beat Sri Lanka (113/9) by 7 wickets to register 4th win in a row. Shafali Verma (47), Smriti Mandhana (17). An easy win for India to finish on top of Group A with 9 points. India first restricted India to a below-par total, thanks to a 4-wicket haul from Radha Yadav. Shafali Verma once again flourished with the bat to give India a strong start but Jemimah and Deepti finished it off for India.