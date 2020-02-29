Kind act of BJP MP Parvesh Varma to Delhi riot victims

BJP MP Parvesh Varma had announced his two months salary to the family of Delhi riot victim’s Ankit Sharma and Ratan Lal for each month. The Delhi police HC and Intelligence Bureau officer were killed during the Delhi riots by angry mobs. Ankit Sharma the IB officers’ dead body was found in a gutter after a day of his abduction.

He Tweeted As a Parliamentarian I announce my salary for the Delhi HC and IB officer Ratan Lal and Ankit Sharma who lost their lives while on duty.Ankit Sharma’s autopsy report says 400 wounds were found in his battered body .